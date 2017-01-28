Local NAACP said Ricky Williams incident is "clear racial profiling"
Protests against Trump's immigration plan set in more than 30 cities
Updated 6:38 PM. CST
Man struck with stun gun during robbery in store parking lotMan struck with stun gun during robbery in store parking lot
- 1 day ago
What you need to know about the immigration ban, protests and falloutWhat you need to know about the immigration ban, protests and fallout President Trump's executive order denying all refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries reverberated across the USA and around the globe Saturday. The overarching ban, which remains in place, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
- 4 hours ago
Federal judge again blocks Texas fetal remains ruleFederal judge again blocks Texas fetal remains rule
- 1 day ago
Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his weddingSeverely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his wedding Months of rehabilitation Miles has defied the odds and walked down the aisle to marry his fiancee Brook Weber on Saturday January 28, 2017.
- 5 hours ago
Tyler gas station clerk shot during robbery dies from injuriesTyler gas station clerk shot during robbery dies from injuries When deputies arrived at the Conoco on NNE Loop 323, they found the store clerk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
- 1 hour ago
Immigration order halts travelers at DFW airportImmigration order halts travelers at DFW airport President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration halted reunions for families at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Saturday.
- 18 hours ago
Canadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugeesCanadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugees Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.
- 1 day ago
The privacy debate over research with your blood and tissueThe privacy debate over research with your blood and tissue Do you want to give permission before scientists do research on leftover tissue or blood samples from a hospital visit? New regulations from the federal government say as long as the data is anonymous, you don't need to give your consent.
- 1 day ago
Lawsuit claims 52 rapes in 4 years by Baylor football playersLawsuit claims 52 rapes in 4 years by Baylor football players WACO -- New sexual assault numbers were revealed Friday in a civil lawsuit filed against Baylor University, claiming 52 acts of rape took place by at least 31 Baylor football players between 2011 and 2014.
- 1 day ago
Lawsuit: Baylor coaching staff used sex to help recruit playersLawsuit: Baylor coaching staff used sex to help recruit players A lawsuit filed Friday against Baylor claims the football program used sex to sell the program in its recruiting efforts.
- 1 day ago
Caregiver in assault video arrested in N. HoustonCaregiver in assault video arrested in N. Houston Houston Police have arrested a caregiver they say was caught on video hitting the elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for.
- 2 days ago
Gregg Co. reward offered: Man wanted for injury to a childGregg Co. reward offered: Man wanted for injury to a child
- 2 days ago
PARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and eventsPARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and events Super Bowl LI is so much more than the game itself. It all begins with a week long celebration filled to the brim with exciting parties and family-friendly events that extend far beyond NRG Stadium. Wear a pair of comfortable shoes and head downtown to join in all the excitement of Super Bowl LI. Note: All events subject to change.
- 1 day ago
Palestine man gets prison for tax fraud, identity theftPalestine man gets prison for tax fraud, identity theft Kincade prepared tax returns for customers at EZ Tax in Palestine.
- 2 days ago
'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with one word'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with one word If you get a call from someone you don't know asking if you can hear them, hang up.
- 2 days ago
