Nation's bacon reserves hit 50-year low as prices rise
Updated 9:50 AM. CST
San Antonio heroes save man from burning truckSan Antonio heroes save man from burning truck Video of San Antonians putting their own lives at risk to save a stranger from a burning truck has gone viral.
- 3 hours ago
Trump's choice for Supreme Court is Judge Neil GorsuchTrump's choice for Supreme Court is Judge Neil Gorsuch
- 15 hours ago
Hawkins church protests in downtown TylerHawkins church protests in downtown Tyler A Hawkins church says the city has been harassing them over their sign.
- 16 hours ago
Four Texas State fraternities suspended for policy violationsFour Texas State fraternities suspended for policy violations Four fraternities at Texas State University received multi-year suspensions for alcohol-related policy violations relating to an October 2016 off-campus event at which a woman was struck and dragged by a bus.
- 3 hours ago
Longview ministry kicks off "Souper Bowl Sunday" food driveLongview ministry kicks off "Souper Bowl Sunday" food drive Longview Community Ministries encourages the community to join the fight against hunger and poverty.
- 16 hours ago
Modern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boatModern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boat Bill Hable grabbed a chainsaw, cut down some trees and started building a massive boat. He figured the project would take ten years to complete. He underestimated by more than two decades.
- 6 hours ago
YIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear holeYIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear hole
- 5 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Monday night in TylerPedestrian killed in hit-and-run Monday night in Tyler
- 2 hours ago
Charlotte N.C. teacher connects to students with personalized handshakesCharlotte N.C. teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes Most teachers start their day off with attendance, but a local teacher has found his own unique way to connect with students before they enter the classroom.
- 3 hours ago
Maine NFLer not going to big game, but couldn't be happierMaine NFLer not going to big game, but couldn't be happier
- 15 hours ago
Pilot dead following Rusk Co. plane crashPilot dead following Rusk Co. plane crash
- 3 hours ago
Western Union agrees to wire fraud settlement; 39K Texans eligible for restitutionWestern Union agrees to wire fraud settlement; 39K Texans eligible for restitution Approximately 39,000 Texans are eligible to receive restitution from a settlement reached between the Justice Department and Western Union, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said Tuesday.
- 19 hours ago
Con man wanted for Smith Co. scams caught in KentuckyCon man wanted for Smith Co. scams caught in Kentucky
- 22 hours ago
Petition seeks to rename Pittsburgh Airport for Mister RogersPetition seeks to rename Pittsburgh Airport for Mister Rogers Fred Rogers grew up near Pittsburgh and for 33 years episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the beloved children's television show he and his red sweater starred in, were produced at Pittsburgh's public TV station, WQED.
- 1 day ago
They were surrounded by fire, but Ripley's animals are safeThey were surrounded by fire, but Ripley's animals are safe As of midnight Tuesday, Ryan DeSear, General Manager of the aquarium, told 10News that the building was still standing, that all workers were evacuated, but he is very concerned about the 10,518 animals left behind.
- 1 day ago
