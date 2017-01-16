Transportation offcials urge drivers to become more cautious at railroad…
HEADLINES
Updated 6:05 PM. CST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Longview Police sending an officer to work with FBI Task ForceLongview Police sending an officer to work with FBI Task Force Longview City Council approved the use of a Longview Police officer to join the East Texas Area Safe Streets Task Force.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Euthanasia rate in Tyler decresesEuthanasia rate in Tyler decreses The Tyler euthanasia rate has dropped significantly in recent years, and with the opening of the new Tyler Animal Shelter , officials said it's possible to become a no-kill shelter.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Kamiyah Mobley found 18 years after abduction from Jacksonville hospital, arrest madeKamiyah Mobley found 18 years after abduction from Jacksonville hospital, arrest made JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- An 18 year old girl in Walterboro, South Carolina, has been identified as a child who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital hours after she was born in 1998.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Girls, 12 and 14, jump to their deaths in VictoriaGirls, 12 and 14, jump to their deaths in Victoria Police say two southeast Texas girls have died after jumping from the top of a seven level hospital parking garage.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Two East Texans celebrate living more than a centuryTwo East Texans celebrate living more than a century Two East Texans celebrate living more than a century. Ollie Davis in Jacksonville celebrated her 105th birthday, and Houston White in Rusk turned 104.
- Local
- 3 days ago
- Local
Street Closures scheduled Sunday on SunnybrookStreet Closures scheduled Sunday on Sunnybrook
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Ark. mother of four builds home by watching YouTube tutorialsArk. mother of four builds home by watching YouTube tutorials LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- With limited funds, but the wish to give each of her kids a room to call their own, one mom in Bryant decided to build her own home. And not with the usual instruction you'd think.
- Local
- 3 days ago
- Crime
Ex-teacher who got pregnant by student sentenced to 10 yearsEx-teacher who got pregnant by student sentenced to 10 years HOUSTON – The Stovall Middle School teacher who got pregnant by her eighth-grade student was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
- Crime
- 2 days ago
- News
Crazy but true: Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13thCrazy but true: Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th In a bizarre Friday-the-13th coincidence, a flight bearing the number of the beast went straight to HEL today.
- News
- 2 days ago
- Local
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in morning accident in LongviewUPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in morning accident in Longview
- Local
- 4 days ago
- Local
Fixing the pothole problemFixing the pothole problem As temperatures warm up after last weekend's freeze, East Texans look to smart phone apps to spread the word about a growing pothole problem.
- Local
- 4 days ago
- Local
Human Trafficking becoming problem in East TexasHuman Trafficking becoming problem in East Texas House of Hope officials in Longview say human trafficking becoming more frequent in East Texas
- Local
- 4 days ago
- Life
RECALL ALERT: Thousands of salt lamps are shock, fire hazardRECALL ALERT: Thousands of salt lamps are shock, fire hazard The popular arts and crafts store, Michaels, has issued a recall for thousands of Himalayan Salt Lamps.
- Life
- 4 days ago
- Local
Parents win legal battle after state fails to provide coverageParents win legal battle after state fails to provide coverage A Whitehouse couple fights for daughter's benefits after state fails to provide coverage.
- Local
- 8 hours ago
- Local
Tyler couple displaced after home fireTyler couple displaced after home fire A tyler couple is displaced after an early morning home fire Saturday.
- Local
- 1 day ago
-
Nation-Now
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
-
Nation-Now
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
-
Nation-Now
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
-
Nation-Now
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
-
Nation-Now
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
-
Nation-Now
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
-
Nation-Now
Security for Trump inauguration focuses on truck attack threat, Homeland…
-
Nation-Now
Salmon with large tapeworms arrive in the U.S.
-
Nation-Now
Chicago police beset by racial bias, unconstitutional policing, DOJ finds
-
Nation-Now
Yup, Arby's venison burger is coming back
-
Nation-Now
8 must-see hits from the Detroit Auto Show
-
Nation-Now
Bo Jackson's startling hindsight: 'I would have never played football'
-
Nation-Now
NFL's divisional playoff weekend features revenge factor in four rematches
-
Nation-Now
Nintendo Switch to launch March 3 for $300
-
Nation-Now
Vaccines: Breaking down and debunking 10 myths
-
Nation-Now
She's back: Katharine, a great white shark, now swimming off Florida's…
-
Nation-Now
This church in Indiana is buying a strip club
-
Nation-Now
Influenza: The search for a universal vaccine
-
Nation-Now
Chargers owner Dean Spanos announces he will move the franchise to LA
-
Nation-Now
EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating emissions laws like Volkswagen
-
Local
2 hour ago 7:14 a.m.
Water Cooler Question: 1-16-17
-
Local
8 hour ago 12:46 a.m.
Parents win legal battle after state fails to provide coverage
-
Family wins legal battle over daughter's benefits
-
Local
34 hour ago 11:07 p.m.
Tyler couple displaced after home fire
-
Nation-Now
34 hour ago 10:59 p.m.
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
-
Nation-Now
35 hour ago 10:10 p.m.
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
-
Nation-Now
36 hour ago 8:51 p.m.
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
-
-
Nation-Now
36 hour ago 8:33 p.m.
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
-
Nation-Now
36 hour ago 8:25 p.m.
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
-
Nation-Now
37 hour ago 8:18 p.m.
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
-
Local
47 hour ago 9:32 a.m.
Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in Jacksonville, found alive 18…
-
Crime
57 hour ago 11:49 p.m.
Ex-teacher who got pregnant by student sentenced to 10 years
-
Death before approval
-
Local
59 hour ago 10:13 p.m.
Euthanasia rate in Tyler decreses
-
ETX Euthanization Rate
-
Local
59 hour ago 10:13 p.m.
Ricky Williams questioned by Tyler Police
-
Saturday's Weather
-
Weekend Weather
-
Local
61 hour ago 7:54 p.m.
Street Closures scheduled Sunday on Sunnybrook
-
Local
61 hour ago 7:31 p.m.
Girls, 12 and 14, jump to their deaths in Victoria
-
Longview PD FBI Task Force
-
Railroad initiative
-
Local
63 hour ago 6:05 p.m.
Longview Police sending an officer to work with FBI Task Force
-
Local
64 hour ago 5:17 p.m.
Marshall "Most Wanted" fugitive turns himself in
-
Local
63 hour ago 5:35 p.m.
Transportation offcials urge drivers to become more cautious at railroad…