Local

Tyler cab company offering free rides home

Read Story Bret Vetter
Local

3 dead after planes collide over McKinney

Read Story
News

Prominent ETX lawyer arrested

Read Story
News

Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub

Read Story
Entertainment

'M.A.S.H.' Actor William Christopher Dies

Read Story
Local

1 killed in possible accidental shooting in Palestine

Read Story
HEADLINES

Updated 11:16 PM. CST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Houston veteran finally gets a chance say thanks

      Houston veteran finally gets a chance say thanks
    • Could your next cab, Uber, or Lyft be unsafe?

      Could your next cab, Uber, or Lyft be unsafe?
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Tyler, TX
    2 AM
    56°
    8 AM
    56°
    2 PM
    62°
    8 PM
    61°