What you need to know about the immigration ban, protests and fallout

President Trump's executive order denying all refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries reverberated across the USA and around the globe Saturday. The overarching ban, which remains in place, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.