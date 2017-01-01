'M.A.S.H.' Actor William Christopher Dies
Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years laterLate fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees — at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day.
Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping daughter of Kilgore Rangerettes directorWoman arrested, accused of kidnapping daughter of Kilgore Rangerettes director When officers arrived they were told that the suspect, an older white female, entered the victim's home and kidnapped a 20-year-old white female, at gunpoint.
City of Palestine: Texas State Railroad will close for maintenane, to re-open in MarchCity of Palestine: Texas State Railroad will close for maintenane, to re-open in March Bob Goldsberry, President of the Texas State Railroad Authority board, said the railroad closes every January for maintenance and could not confirm whether it would reopen in February.
LIST: 7 local New Year's Eve Parties in TylerLIST: 7 local New Year's Eve Parties in Tyler
'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong dies at 106'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong dies at 106 The man whose drawing style inspired the classic children's film Bambi has died.
High School Basketball Tournament Recap - Friday, December 30High School Basketball Tournament Recap - Friday, December 30 A couple of major high school basketball tournaments in East Texas wrapped up on Friday. Here's a look at how some of our area's teams did.
Driver Goes Airborne, Crashes Car Through Roof Of Winston-Salem HouseDriver Goes Airborne, Crashes Car Through Roof Of Winston-Salem House Police say a car went airborne before crashing through the roof of a home in Winston-Salem on Friday around 4 p.m.
N-word sprayed on Highlands home, burned SUVN-word sprayed on Highlands home, burned SUV The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle fire at a home that had the n-word sprayed on it early Friday.
Tyler Police: Stolen credit cards lead to human trafficking investigationTyler Police: Stolen credit cards lead to human trafficking investigation
Uber driver helps find missing teenage girl who was victim of sex traffickingUber driver helps find missing teenage girl who was victim of sex trafficking % INLINE %
Weatherford PD: Officer shot by backup during traffic stopWeatherford PD: Officer shot by backup during traffic stop FORT WORTH -- A Weatherford police officer is expected to be okay after being accidentally shot by his backup partner during a traffic stop on Thursday night.
Warrant issued for ex-boyfriend of murdered motherWarrant issued for ex-boyfriend of murdered mother A small crowd began to fill a front lawn in southeast Dallas. One by one, white candles were lit and a circle formed.
List of 'Worst Drivers' ranks Texas firstList of 'Worst Drivers' ranks Texas first In a new study, Texas ties Louisiana as the state with the worst drivers.
High School Basketball Tourmament Recap - Thursday, December 29High School Basketball Tourmament Recap - Thursday, December 29 Here's a look back at some of the action from a busy day of high school basketball tournaments around East Texas.
College Station dance team to perform at Trump's Inaugural ParadeCollege Station dance team to perform at Trump's Inaugural Parade COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Chosen from thousands of applicants, the 'Lil and Elite Wranglers are boot scootin' their way to Washington.
- 2 days ago
Prominent ETX lawyer arrested
-
3 dead after planes collide over McKinney
-
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
CES 2017: Great prices on drones, more deals to come!
