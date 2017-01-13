HEADLINES
Updated 4:49 PM. CST
- Crime
Smith Co. man jailed after leading officers on pursuitSmith Co. man jailed after leading officers on pursuit According to deputies, the suspect was driving dangerously and nearly crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Whitehouse YMCA's future in question as city seeks other entities to manage recreation centerWhitehouse YMCA's future in question as city seeks other entities to manage recreation center
- 7 hours ago
- News
Tyler drug trafficker sentenced to federal prisonTyler drug trafficker sentenced to federal prison Hollowell was also ordered to forfeit approximately $10,000 cash and multiple firearms.
- 12 hours ago
- Crime
Henderson Co. man sentenced for child pornographyHenderson Co. man sentenced for child pornography Johnson had more than 600 pictures and videos containing child pornography in his home.
- 17 hours ago
- Local
One person dead in plane crash near Stinson AirportOne person dead in plane crash near Stinson Airport The San Antonio Fire Department confirms that one person has died in a plane crash on the south side of San Antonio near Stinson Airport.
- 6 hours ago
- News
President Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraudPresident Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) -- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will ask for a "major investigation" into voter fraud during the November general election.
- 22 hours ago
- News
Marshall animal shelter benefits from middle-school STEM class creativityMarshall animal shelter benefits from middle-school STEM class creativity Animals at the Marshall Animal Shelter have new play toys and equipment thanks to a group of school students from Sam Houston Middle School.
- 12 hours ago
- Local
Emergency farm loan applications being accepted for drought losesEmergency farm loan applications being accepted for drought loses
- 10 hours ago
- Local
Window washer rescued after scaffolding malfunctionsWindow washer rescued after scaffolding malfunctions First responders rescued a window washer after the scaffolding malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon.
- 6 hours ago
- Local
UPDATE: Sentence to be issued Thursday for Gilmer man who killed two Harmony teensUPDATE: Sentence to be issued Thursday for Gilmer man who killed two Harmony teens A Gilmer man could face up to 30 years behind bars, after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and assault in a wreck he caused that killed two Harmony teens in 2016.
- 17 hours ago
- Local
Elderly woman lifted out of home in bathtub during tornadoElderly woman lifted out of home in bathtub during tornado An elderly woman and her son in Marion Co. were lifted out of their home in a bathtub during a tornado Saturday night. The EF2 tornado ripped through the homes of more than one dozen. Nobody was injured.
- 20 hours ago
- Politics
School choice takes center stage at State CapitolSchool choice takes center stage at State Capitol School choice supporters argue parents should decide where their children go to school – whether its public, private, charter, home school, or another alternative.
- 1 day ago
- Crime
Caregiver attacked 94-year-old woman for feeding dog ‘people food'Caregiver attacked 94-year-old woman for feeding dog ‘people food' Police near Houston are looking for a health care provider they say was caught on a webcam hitting the elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for.
- 1 day ago
- Local
Trump's wall to start construction in "months"Trump's wall to start construction in "months" President Trump said the construction to build the wall will begin in "months".
- 5 hours ago
- News
Tostitos' new bag wants to fight drunk post-Super Bowl drivingTostitos' new bag wants to fight drunk post-Super Bowl driving
- 6 hours ago
