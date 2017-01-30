Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced as Hall of Fame inductee
Updated 3:28 PM. CST
One year later, Nigerian boy left for dead heads to schoolOne year later, Nigerian boy left for dead heads to school A year ago, Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Lovén was on a mission with her husband in Nigeria to rescue some of the thousands of children abandoned each year after being accused of being a witch .
2 hours ago
One day closer and NFL Experience is on the menuOne day closer and NFL Experience is on the menu
19 hours ago
Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finstaTeens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finsta Instagram has changed its platform, in part to accommodate the rise of a new Instagram trend: The finsta.
21 hours ago
Longview boxers compete in the 77th Golden Gloves tournamentLongview boxers compete in the 77th Golden Gloves tournament "You don't fear the person you're in the ring with but you give him respect because he actually came in to fight."
1 day ago
Grass fires in Smith Co. more than doubled due to high windsGrass fires in Smith Co. more than doubled due to high winds The number of grass fires in Smith Co. has more than doubled, looking at January of this year compared to last year. Smith Co. Fire Marshal Connie Wasson said there has been less rain this year and higher wind speeds.
1 day ago
Brookshire's to sell dairy operationsBrookshire's to sell dairy operations
1 day ago
Federal judge blocks President Trump's travel banFederal judge blocks President Trump's travel ban
1 day ago
Prosecutor Jacob Putman files to run for Smith County DA in 2018Prosecutor Jacob Putman files to run for Smith County DA in 2018
1 day ago
Update: Tyler Police release identity of victim in fatal crashUpdate: Tyler Police release identity of victim in fatal crash
1 day ago
Parents, teachers demand answers as Arlington schoolhouse rocked by illnessesParents, teachers demand answers as Arlington schoolhouse rocked by illnesses Some teachers say AISD has been slow to inform parents, but the district says it's done all it can
1 day ago
Longview turns red for American Heart Association luncheonLongview turns red for American Heart Association luncheon The American Heart Association hosted a luncheon to honor heart disease and stroke survivors.
1 day ago
Gregg Co. deputies investigating report of possible shootingGregg Co. deputies investigating report of possible shooting
1 day ago
Local law enforcement agencies to partner and give blankets to those in needLocal law enforcement agencies to partner and give blankets to those in need
2 days ago
Human remains found near Alpine as search for Zuzu Verk continuesHuman remains found near Alpine as search for Zuzu Verk continues ALPINE -- The Brewster County Sheriff's Office and Alpine Police Department are investigating after human remains were found near Alpine, the West Texas town where 21-year-old college student Zuzu Verk was last seen in October of 2016.
1 day ago
Thrifty Thursday: Learning to save using couponsThrifty Thursday: Learning to save using coupons
2 days ago
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
Texas high school students hold up Nazi salute in class photo
Trump sanctions Iranian companies, individuals tied to missiles
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats
25 mins ago 2:42 p.m.
-
36 mins ago 2:31 p.m.
-
1 hour ago 1:49 p.m.
1 killed in early-morning shooting in Longview
-
2 hour ago 1:09 p.m.
Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Sunday!
-
7 hour ago 8:22 a.m.
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
-
3 hour ago 12:26 p.m.
Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk arrested after body found in shallow grave
-
18 hour ago 9:20 p.m.
-
19 hour ago 7:49 p.m.
-
18 hour ago 8:42 p.m.
LaDainian Tomlinson headlines 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
-
-
21 hour ago 6:04 p.m.
-
-
2 hour ago 12:47 p.m.
-
-
-
-
38 hour ago 12:51 a.m.
-
-
-
-
-
41 hour ago 10:12 p.m.
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
-
41 hour ago 10:07 p.m.
Grass fires in Smith Co. more than doubled due to high winds
-
-
