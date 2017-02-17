Favian Quezada

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, and lucky enough to see Lebron James play high school basketball, Favian is no stranger to East Texas. Visiting family in Tyler every year since the the early 90s, he finally made the move to East Texas in 2005 and has lived here ever since.

Favian graduated from Van High school in 2007 and in 2016, graduated from TJC with an associates in journalism, where he won numerous awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association as well as from the Texas Community College Journalism Association.

In 2015, Favian was a runner-up in The First Amendment Awards held in Ft. Worth for his work while living in Tent City in Tyler to help bring attention to a growing problem in East Texas. He has also worked in flocal news for over six years in different medias.

In his free time, Favian is known to travel all across the country and is an avid lover of all things geek culture.

