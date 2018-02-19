Hannah Treece

Hannah Treece joined the CBS19 news team in January 2018 as a multi-skilled journalist. She is from Greenville, South Carolina, and made the move to Texas right after graduating from the University of South Carolina (go Gamecocks!).

Hannah has a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism from USC. During her time there, she worked for their student-run news station, Carolina News, as a reporter, anchor and producer. She also interned at WIS, the local NBC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina.

Hannah first became interested in journalism after a mission trip to Honduras, where she saw the need and to give a voice to the voiceless and wanted to find a platform to do so. She’s very passionate about telling people’s stories in a way that shows why they truly matter.

When not reporting, Hannah is an avid book reader and foodie. She loves cooking, but loves other people cooking for her even more.

While Hannah is new to Texas, she is no stranger to southern hospitality, and has already been impressed by the kindness of the people she has met across East Texas.

If you have story ideas, or want to welcome her to the team, you can email her at htreece@tegna.com or follow her on Twitter

