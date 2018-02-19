JJ Maldonado

JJ Maldonado joined the CBS19 team as a weekend anchor in November 2017. He’s originally from Northern California, but has lived in Texas for two years now. JJ comes to Tyler from San Angelo, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor for the Fox-affiliate KIDY and Fox15 in Abilene.

JJ holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California and a bachelor of arts degree in theatre from California State University, Long Beach.

Prior to receiving his master’s JJ worked at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” the Disneyland Resort. He has worked on many world-class shows and helped create magic for many visitors across the world.

JJ began his journalism career as an intern with KABC-Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He has worked red carpets, award shows, and interviewed some of today’s top actors.

When he is not reading today’s headlines he’s enjoying a nice cup of hot coffee.

JJ is a self-proclaimed “foodie.” Since he is new to Tyler and East Texas send him some of your favorite places to dine around town!

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, email JJ at jmaldonado@cbs19.tv.

