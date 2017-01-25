Tashara Parker joined the CBS19 News Team as an evening anchor in November 2016. She is originally from Houston, but is happy to call East Texas home! Tashara comes to Tyler from Bryan/College Station, where she worked as a reporter prior to being promoted to evening anchor/producer at KAGS-TV.

Tashara holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Texas A&M University and is a proud member of the Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 2010. Whoop! She also holds a Master of Arts degree in journalism from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.

While pursuing her master’s degree, Tashara was also able to report firsthand on the Chicago district closings of 54 elementary schools – the largest single wave of school closings in U.S. history. She also co-authored and produced an in depth look at the ‘Decline of Inner City High School Athletic Championships’ in Chicago.

Prior to her time in Chicago, Tashara interned behind the scenes at ABC affiliate, KTRK in Houston and CBS affiliate, KBTX in Bryan.

Aside from work, Tashara is involved with many organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Junior League and Chicago Cares.

When Tashara isn’t working, you can catch her running across town preparing for her next big race or grabbing a bite to eat at a new restaurant.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, email Tashara at tparker3@tegna.com.

