5 big Oscar moments you should know

Actor Warren Beatty (C) explains a presentation error which resulted in Best Picture being announced as 'La La Land' instead of 'Moonlight' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Here are the moments we're all talking about from Sunday's Academy Awards:

1. La La Land mistakenly "wins" best picture

We'll be trying to unravel what happened for days to come. But in one of the most appalling moments in Oscar history, presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty awarded best picture to Damien Chazelle's La La Land, which took home top honors including best director and actress (Emma Stone). But midway through the La La Land creative team's speeches, it was announced that Beatty had read the wrong card and the best picture award was supposed to have gone to coming-of-age drama Moonlight, leading to shocked gasps from both the folks onstage and in the audience.

2. Jimmy Kimmel goes after President Trump, Matt Damon

Kimmel won mostly favorable reviews for his playful, at times acidic tenure as host, taking jabs at Mel Gibson and the Oscars' spotty history with diversity, and filming a special edition of his popular "Mean Tweets" segments from Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment with actors. But his tweets to Trump asking "u up?" and "#Merylsayshi" were some of the night's high points — generating hundreds of thousands of retweets — as was his ongoing "feud" with Damon, which hilariously involved him playing the orchestra over the actor as he tried to present an award.

3. Candy, tourist segments get mixed reactions

Kimmel did occasionally stumble, such as one segment when he brought out "tourists" to shake hands and take selfies with actors such as Mahershala Ali and Meryl Streep, which some Twitter users found in poor taste. And while a bit in which Red Vines and Junior Mints were parachuted from the ceiling "landed" at first, the joke had grown stale by the time he dropped another round of cookies and donuts late in the broadcast.

Host Jimmy Kimmel (L) and actor/director Denzel Washington (R) surprise a tourist during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

4. Sunny Pawar steals the show

The adorable Lion star was not only a hit on the red carpet, but during the telecast as well, when Kimmel came to his seat and interviewed him mid-show. After asking him about his favorite candy ("Lemonheads and Mike and Ikes," Pawar declared), Kimmel proceeded to recreate The Lion King's opening scene with the pint-sized star, who was hoisted into the air like young Simba.

5. Moana star soldiers on, despite knock

Voice actress Auli’i Cravalho won rave reviews on Twitter for her performance with Moana composer Lin-Manuel Miranda of original-song nominee How Far I'll Go. Not only was the 16-year-old commended for her effortless belting and striking red gown, but for her ability to continue singing unfazed when she was hit in the head by a ribbon twirler mid-verse.

Auili'i Cravalho got hit in the head by a flag and kept going like a champ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/onS3dvCBfY — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

