'Stan' Is Now Officially a Term in the Dictionary

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
High school prohibits backpacks
-
Toll 49 Safety Improvements
-
3 men dead in shootout at Greenville car dealership
-
Verify: Are HIV infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?
-
CELL PHONE VIDEO: Nissan auto dealership shooting
-
VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police?
-
Dealership shooting: Suspect was facing string of charges
-
Surviving the flood
More Stories
-
Trump: U.S. is pulling out of Paris climate change accordJun. 1, 2017, 2:16 p.m.
-
Tyler man pleads guilty in drug conspiracyJun. 1, 2017, 2:31 p.m.
-
More Than 64,000 Pills Seized From North Carolina ManJun. 1, 2017, 5:30 a.m.