Close 'Trumping' Is The New Way To Shake Off Someone You're Not Into It looks like Donald Trump is unpopular amongst online daters. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story. KYTX 12:53 PM. CDT August 29, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Family of 6 drowns inside van Evacuees head to ETX Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Vandalized statue More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. LIVE - President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't… Aug 29, 2017, 11:41 a.m. LIVE BLOG: Turner says 'You cannot evacuate 6.5M… Aug 25, 2017, 7:44 p.m.