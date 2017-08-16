Insect Burgers and Bug Balls? Switzerland Sells Insect Food
Switzerland is well known for its delicious chocolate, their watches and civilized democracy but now they are looking to be known as the ones selling you bugs on the food aisle? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (mariamgaluppo) has more.
KYTX 12:49 PM. CDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A vigil for Brandy Mosley
-
Missing woman in Palestine
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
2 injured in oil tank explosion
-
Roller Rink Restored
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
More Stories
-
Jefferson County man faces federal jail time, drug…Aug 16, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
Vidor man heading to federal prison, drug traffickingAug 16, 2017, 4:32 p.m.
-
Bonnie Tyler will actually sing ‘Total Eclipse of…Aug 16, 2017, 12:45 p.m.