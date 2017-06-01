John Legend Helps A Seattle Dad Pay Off School Lunch Debt

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
Toll 49 Safety Improvements
-
Verify: Are HIV infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?
-
3 men dead in shootout at Greenville car dealership
-
CELL PHONE VIDEO: Nissan auto dealership shooting
-
High school prohibits backpacks
-
Friend remembers former 'Bachelorette' contestant who died in Austin
-
Dealership shooting: Suspect was facing string of charges
-
Surviving the flood
More Stories
-
Firefighters on the scene of structure fire in Smith CountyJun. 1, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
-
Voted best deal for dad or any foodieMay 31, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
-
RAW: Cell phone video captures shooting inside…May 31, 2017, 3:24 p.m.