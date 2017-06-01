Most People Want You To Pay Up For Reclining On An Airplane

TRENDING VIDEOS
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
Toll 49 Safety Improvements
CELL PHONE VIDEO: Nissan auto dealership shooting
Verify: Are HIV infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?
3 men dead in shootout at Greenville car dealership
TJC Baseball Wins 4th Straight National Title
High school prohibits backpacks
Dealership shooting: Suspect was facing string of charges
Surviving the flood
More Stories
Work begins on Toll 49 safety improvementsMay 31, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
East Texas WWII veterans return after D.C. tripMay 31, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
Group holds prom for East Texans with special needsMay 31, 2017, 10:16 p.m.