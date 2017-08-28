Close The Key To A Woman's Success Could Be Written All Over Her Face Scientists say a wide face could be the key to a woman's success and power. TC Newman has the story. KYTX 2:31 PM. CDT August 28, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Vandalized statue RAW VIDEO: Teacher shoots self at Lithia Springs High Lufkin LL Ready For Regionals More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. EXCLUSIVE: First look at new Times Square… Aug 28, 2017, 1:07 p.m. Houston Texans pledge $1M to Harvey flood relief fund Aug 28, 2017, 12:55 p.m.