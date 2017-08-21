Watch Thieves Use Huge Forklift to Steal ATM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A vigil for Brandy Mosley
-
Missing woman in Palestine
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
2 injured in oil tank explosion
-
Roller Rink Restored
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
More Stories
-
LIVE: Follow the solar eclipse from coast to coastAug 21, 2017, 9:10 a.m.
-
Train derails in San Augustine Co causing road closureAug 21, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
-
Spain: Police confirm Barcelona attacker has been shot downAug 21, 2017, 3:19 a.m.