You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books
As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.
KYTX 1:15 PM. CDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Overshown Talks About Committing to UT
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide
-
Mike Maddox Talks About Leaving Grace
More Stories
-
Toddler left at fire station in southwest HoustonJun. 9, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
Powerball prize now 10th largest after months without winnerJun. 9, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Lufkin man under arrest after assaulting his…Jun. 9, 2017, 11:38 a.m.