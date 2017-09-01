Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
Zara is trying to appeal to older women with their new 'Timeless' collection. Unfortunately one of their marketing videos features a model using the words old and ugly in the same sentence. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
KYTX 7:59 AM. CDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mobberly Baptist Church
-
Tragedies in two cities
-
Railroad Commissioner: There's no fuel crisis in Texas
-
Texas Navy Heads to Houston
-
Evacuees head to ETX
-
Thursday (8-31) High School Football Recap
-
ETX group rescues nearly 150 in a day with Houston Police
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Search for missing Lufkin DJ
-
Dez Bryant Inspires Current Lufkin Panthers
More Stories
-
BGC ammonia leak prompts area evacuations, school closureSep. 1, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
ETX CARES: Latest information on donation sites,…Aug 30, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Texas Cares - DonateAug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m.