Mutton Buster breaks arm in glorious championship ride on Monday

Pain is temporary. Glory is forever. Especially in Mutton Bustin’.
Just ask 4-year-old Kennedi Sullivan. The little girl from San Antonio got the high score during the competition at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Monday night.
Kennedi was crying in pain after a rough dismount and was favoring her arm, even as she was presented with her championship buckle.
She went to the hospital and x-rays showed that she suffered a broken arm and she’ll be in a cast for four weeks while she recovers.
Her father, Justin Sullivan, tweeted this picture out:
Won @SanAntonioRodeo mutton bustin’ last night. Unfortunately, missed @BradPaisley broke my arm riding. Looking forward to @CodyJohnsonBand Thursday Thanks @KENS5 for great photos !!! pic.twitter.com/gJEpygFdPQ— Justin Sullivan (@Jsully3511) February 20, 2018
Justin says that Kennedy is already looking forward to defending her title next year.
Check out her ride one more time:
© 2018 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs