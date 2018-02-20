KYTX
Mutton Buster breaks arm in glorious championship ride on Monday

How badly did Kennedi Sullivan want to win Monday night's Mutton Bustin' at the San Antonio Rodeo? She broke her arm on the dismount. She wanted it!

Javi Perez, KENS 7:17 PM. CST February 20, 2018

Pain is temporary. Glory is forever. Especially in Mutton Bustin’.

Just ask 4-year-old Kennedi Sullivan. The little girl from San Antonio got the high score during the competition at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Monday night.

Kennedi was crying in pain after a rough dismount and was favoring her arm, even as she was presented with her championship buckle.

She went to the hospital and x-rays showed that she suffered a broken arm and she’ll be in a cast for four weeks while she recovers.

Her father, Justin Sullivan, tweeted this picture out:

 

 

Justin says that Kennedy is already looking forward to defending her title next year.

Check out her ride one more time:

