Mutton Buster breaks arm in glorious championship ride on Monday

Kennedy Sullivan recovering in the hospital after breaking her arm during her championship Mutton Bustin' run at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Monday night. (Photo: KENS)

Pain is temporary. Glory is forever. Especially in Mutton Bustin’.

Just ask 4-year-old Kennedi Sullivan. The little girl from San Antonio got the high score during the competition at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Monday night.

Kennedi was crying in pain after a rough dismount and was favoring her arm, even as she was presented with her championship buckle.

She went to the hospital and x-rays showed that she suffered a broken arm and she’ll be in a cast for four weeks while she recovers.

Her father, Justin Sullivan, tweeted this picture out:

Won @SanAntonioRodeo mutton bustin’ last night. Unfortunately, missed @BradPaisley broke my arm riding. Looking forward to @CodyJohnsonBand Thursday Thanks @KENS5 for great photos !!! pic.twitter.com/gJEpygFdPQ — Justin Sullivan (@Jsully3511) February 20, 2018

Justin says that Kennedy is already looking forward to defending her title next year.

Check out her ride one more time:

