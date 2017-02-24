What time do the Oscars start? A cheat sheet to the 2017 Academy Awards

Movie’s biggest night is coming soon to a TV screen near you.

Whether you’re watching the Oscars to see how many times host Jimmy Kimmel gets Stuck on Matt Damon, to see if La La Land will land the award for best picture or whether or not Hollywood will finally recognize certain Hidden Figures, here’s everything you need to know before tuning in Feb. 26.

What time are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, with red carpet coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m PT.

How can I watch?

The Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC, and will also stream on abc.com and on the ABC app. For those watching from outside of the U.S., you can find out which network is broadcasting the event here.

After parties are also getting the livestream treatment this year. ABC will broadcast a one-hour special, “Live from Hollywood: The After Party,” immediately after the awards ceremony. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson the special, which will include red carpet interviews outside of the Governor's Ball.

Vanity Fair will also stream its party on Facebook, Twitter and vf.com.

Who is hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony this year and he's promised humor and respect (except, of course, for rival Matt Damon).

"I think I have a pretty good sense this is not the Comedy Central Roast," he told USA TODAY. "That’s not to say I won’t be making fun of people and things. I will but I do recognize for a lot of people this is the biggest night of their professional lives and the last thing I want to do is ruin it for someone."

Or for himself. The comedian admits hosting the Oscars is all he thinks about and, Sunday night, the pressure will be on. "It’s one thing to bomb on a Wednesday night in front of three million people," he said. "But it’s another thing entirely to bomb at the Oscars. It stays with you your whole life."

Who is nominated?

La La Land danced away with a record 14 total nominations and is a favorite to win best picture. It joins indie darling and fellow Golden Globe winner Moonlight (which scored eight nominations) as well as Manchester by the Sea, Arrival, Hell or High Water, Fences, Lion, Hacksaw Ridge and Hidden Figures.

Manchester by the Sea star Casey Affleck sailed off with a nomination in the best actor category. Joining him on that ship? Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Denzel Washington (Fences), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).

Florence Foster Jenkins star Meryl Streep is singing pretty with a best actress nomination, bringing her nominations to a record 20. Fellow nominees Ruth Negga (Loving), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Natalie Portman (Jackie) also hit the right note with Academy voters.

Fences star Viola Davis anchors the supporting actress category, which includes Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea), and Nicole Kidman (Lion).

Mahershala Ali stars as a drug-dealing father figure in 'Moonlight.' (Photo: David Bornfriend)

Meanwhile, Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali shines in the supporting actor group, where he joins newcomer Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals).

See the complete nominations list here.

Who is presenting?

The better question is, who isn’t presenting?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Alicia Vikander, Brie Larson, Halle Berry, Kate McKinnon, Mark Rylance, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Javier Bardem, Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Emma Stone, John Cho, Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Charlize Theron, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Hailee Steinfeld and Shirley MacLaine are all set to fête their peers at the 2017 ceremony.

Who is performing?

As a reminder of how lucky we all are to be alive right now, Lin-Manuel Miranda will grace the Dolby Theatre stage during the ceremony. He'll be joined by Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Moana, for the Oscar-nominated song How Far I’ll Go from the film.

Fellow nominees John Legend, Sting and Justin Timberlake are also set to perform their nominated songs, and we Can’t Stop the Feeling that it’s going to be a blockbuster show.

What's the latest on the 'In Memoriam' segment?

The Academy has yet to post details about this year's segment, but viewers will want to look out for tributes to Garry Shandling, Anton Yelchin, Garry Marshall, Gene Wilder , Alan Thicke, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Mary Tyler Moore, Emmanuelle Riva, Richard Hatch, Frank Pellegrino and Mike Connors, among others.

