Summer of Fun: Loads of summer activities available through Tyler Parks and Recreation

TYLER - Summer fun has officially begun.

The city of Tyler on Saturday opened the Fun Forest Pool to a line of families waiting to dip their toes in the cool pool water.

The pool at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd. will remain open through Aug. 12, but it is not the only fun activity available for families.

The city is hosting a variety of events and programs to entertain children and families this summer. Some programs are free and others come with a cost.

The pool, though, is free.

Fun Forest will have open swim from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Designated lap swim is available from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The pool is closed Sundays and Mondays.

SUMMER KICKOFF EVENT AT THE GOODMAN

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 on the Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum grounds, 624 N. Broadway Ave.

The event will include karate and yoga demonstrations for children and adults as well as other family-friendly activities.

Bounce houses and obstacle courses are available for a fee.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Center for Affordable Prosthetics.

SUMMER PLAYGROUND PROGRAM

This program will run for nine weeks, from Tuesday to Aug. 4, and is free for children to participate in.

The program will include games and activities, as well as meals provided by the East Texas Food Bank.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays in three parks: City Park, Emmett Scott Park and Pollard Park.

There will be guest presenters and instructors along with organized group activities including athletics, free play, active and passive games. Arts and crafts also will be offered.

FREE YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAM

The program runs from June 12 to July 7, with classes from 9 a.m. to noon.

The program, designed for children between 6 and 15 years old, is in its 24th year.

Instruction times will depend on the player’s level with beginners from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; intermediate players from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and advanced players from 11 a.m. to noon.

The program will alternate among five parks in the city.

Mondays will be at Pollard Park, Tuesdays at Robert E. Lee High School, Wednesdays at Fun Forest Park, Thursdays at John Tyler High School and Fridays at Faulkner Park.

Registration is not required.

FAMILIES COOKING TOGETHER

This new program features four cooking classes on Saturdays, where families can learn to cook healthy meals together, according to the city.

The classes are free but are limited to the first eight families who register for each class.

The class is designed to teach families how to make good nutritional choices, create better eating habits, read food labels and prepare meals on a budget, according to the city. If participants attend all classes, they will receive free groceries and other prizes.

The classes will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10, 17, 24 and July 1 at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

To register, call the Glass Recreation Center at 903-595-7271.

GLASS RECREATION SUMMER DAY CAMP

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Aug. 4 at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

The nine-week program costs $100 per child to participate. The program will not run on July 4. Enrollment is limited to 75 children.

Campers will experience new opportunities and engaging indoor and outdoor activities, according to the city. Special events, guests, programming and swimming twice a week are included in the cost. Breakfast and lunch also will be provided.

Parents must register at the Glass Recreation Center.

DEBBIE’S MUSIC ACADEMY CAMP

This camp will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 19 through June 23 at the Glass Recreation Center.

The camp includes two sessions with the first half of the class devoted to keyboarding lessons, and the second half to introduction to the recorder.

Lessons cost $30 per student per session, or $50 for two sessions, according to the city. Classes are limited to 14 students.

Debbie Broughton will teach the classes, and children can bring a recorder home at the end of the camp for an additional fee.

WARRIORS BASKETBALL CAMP

This camp is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon June 19 to June 23 at the Glass Recreation Center.

It is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 18, according to the city. Children 6 to 8 years old will receive instruction from 8 to 10 a.m., and children 9 years old and older will play from 10 a.m. to noon.

There is a $30 fee per child to participate, and parents can register their children at the Glass or by calling 903-595-7271.

Children will be divided into groups according to their age and skill level, and each child will receive individual instruction to improve their skill level fundamentals, according to the city.

Campers are asked to bring a water bottle and dress appropriately. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and pair of shorts, according to the city.

SPURS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CLINIC

The clinic is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. June 24 at the Glass Recreation Center.

It is restricted to girls who are entering the fourth to eighth grades and costs $25 per child, according to the city. It is $5 off for additional siblings.

The clinic will focus on the fundamentals of basketball, including dribbling, passing, shooting and defending. Participants will receive snacks and a T-shirt, according to the city.

