'Make America great again' dress graces Grammys

It didn't take long for Sunday's Grammy Awards to get political. Before the show even started, artist Joy Villa arrived on the red carpet in a form-fitting dress that made Kellyanne Conway's Inauguration Day outfit look subtle.
The blue gown, with an open back, had President Trump's campaign slogan and stars on the front of the gown.
On the back, in large, block lettering, the dress spelled out POTUS' last name.
Twitter was not feeling the look.
Alright... let's stop talking about #JoyVilla or whatever... pic.twitter.com/anMlsgLbVn— Aasha Collins (@aashacollinsxo) February 12, 2017
#DonaldTrump #MakeAmericaGreatAgain dress contender for worst ever dress at #grammys2017😒#Trump #maga #JoyVilla #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Gkteg4xhF3— ➊AlexCam ⏩ (@1alexcam) February 12, 2017
When your orange fishnetting from last year is a better fashion choice. #joyvilla #trumpdress #grammys pic.twitter.com/gISvmiXi2i— kimm-eh!? (@sidekickgirl) February 12, 2017
USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs