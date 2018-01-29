KYTX
Close

Music Monday on Sunday: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome

It's a Music Monday on a Sunday night! Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome Band joined us on Grammys night!

KYTX 4:07 PM. CST January 29, 2018

East Texas’ own Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome band joined the CBS 19 stage again, this time for Music Monday but on Sunday!

The self-described Honkey Tonk Rock-N-Roll group hails from Henderson, Texas and loves playing “real country music along with a great selection of Southern Rock as well as Blues.”

A quick introduction:

Lee Mathis - Vocals, Guitar
Philip Griffith - Vocals, Guitar
Phil Howard - Keyboard, Guitar
Jon Morrow - Vocals, Bass
Marcus Jones – Drums

For booking information and more, click on this link.

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories