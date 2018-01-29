Music Monday on Sunday: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome

(Photo: Raymond Hyatt, Raymond Hyatt)

East Texas’ own Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome band joined the CBS 19 stage again, this time for Music Monday but on Sunday!

The self-described Honkey Tonk Rock-N-Roll group hails from Henderson, Texas and loves playing “real country music along with a great selection of Southern Rock as well as Blues.”

A quick introduction:

Lee Mathis - Vocals, Guitar

Philip Griffith - Vocals, Guitar

Phil Howard - Keyboard, Guitar

Jon Morrow - Vocals, Bass

Marcus Jones – Drums

For booking information and more, click on this link.

© 2018 KYTX-TV