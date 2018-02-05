Sabrina Toole, and East Texas native, has been singing since the age of 6 and began writing songs at 13 years old.

She released her first album in 2016 and also that same year she was also nominated in the East Texas Music awards for single and album of the year.

Upcoming Shows;

• Feb 9- Tyler, Tx @ Stanley’s Bar-B-Q

• Mar 2- Tyler, Tx @ Republic Icehouse

• Mar 10- Shreveport, LA @ Strange Brew

• Mar 16- Tyler, Tx @ The Grove



For more information about Sabrina Toole and more upcoming shows head over to her Facebook page.

