Music Mondays: Darrin Morris Band

The Darrin Morris Band is a country band comprised of five friends out of Gilmer, Texas.

They are Jeremy Moore on drums and background vocals, Blake Watson on bass, Michael Olson on lead guitar, Josh Smithers on rhythm guitar and Darrin Morris with lead vocals.

They’ve won multiple ETX Music Awards including Song of the Year (2016), Country Band of the Year (2016), and the Nashville Universe Music Video of the Year (2016).

Up Coming Shows:

Saturday Feb. 24, Ramsey's Roadhouse And Pub @ 8:30 p.m. in Wills Point

For more information on the Darrin Morris Band you can check out their Facebook page or website. You can also listen to their music here.

