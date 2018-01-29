KYTX
Music Mondays: Eastgate

The Eastgate crew brings their alternative, funk-punk-rock fusion to the CBS 19 stage!

Favian Quezada, KYTX 10:23 PM. CST January 29, 2018

Eastgate, is a band that originates from Oakwood, Texas. 

The band consists of four members, Taylor “Taylor Madde” King on vocals, Jerome “Rome” Taylor on drums and vocals, Aaron “Fleapool” Folsom on bass and vocals, Randy “Ottis T. Walker” Stevens on guitar and vocals and finally Raion “Band-Aid” Rixon as the band technician.

Upcoming show dates:

Thursday Feb 1 7 pm – Acadia Bar & Grill Houston, Texas

Friday Feb 16 6pm – BFE Rock Club Houston, Texas

Saturday Feb. 24th, 8pm - The Peppermill Lounge Fort Worth, Texas

For more information on the band, and upcoming tour dates, head over to their Facebook page.
 

