Music Mondays: Heather Nikole Harper

Heather Nikole Harper is an American Singer, Songwriter, Musician, and Independent Recording Artist based in East Texas.

She began music at a young age. Heather grew up listening to artists and groups across many genres that helped shape her sound.

Heather has auditioned for shows like American Idol and The Voice. And she is a five-time music award nominee for the 2017 ETX Music Awards. She was also nominated three times for the 2017 ArkLaTex Music Awards.

Heather is working on new music and it is expected to be released in 2018.

Upcoming shows:

Jan 27- Stevee-O’s Pizza & Pub

Jan 30- Republic Ice House

Feb 2- Mill Creek Ranch Resort

For more information on Heather and more show dates you can check out her Facebook page.



