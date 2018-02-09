Music Mondays: Metrograde

Photo Courtesy Metrograde

TYLER - On this special edition of Music Monday on a Friday, Metrograde brings their East Texas talents to the CBS 19 stage!

This band is composed of four best friends who just enjoy playing music and love having fun while doing it!

Metrograde's describes their music as inspiration gathered from good nights out on the town with your friends and the good feelings that come along with them!

They have upcoming shows at the following locations:

Garage Bar, Tyler- Feb. 10, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Side Street Bar, Terrell- Feb 27., at 8 p.m.

ETX Brewing Co., Tyler- March 17, 2018 at 7 p.m.

To find out more about Metrograde and their music, head to their website here, or visit their social media pages!

© 2018 KYTX-TV