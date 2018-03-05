Music Mondays: Stefan Cotter

Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, Stefan Cotter has been playing music since 1995. His father taught him how to read music and gave him a trumpet. In 1998, Stefan got a guitar and in 2000 started playing in bands.

He studied Classical/Jazz Guitar Performance at West Virginia University for 6 years before moving to Tyler, TX in 2010.

Drummer, Jakeb Ham, is a trained musician and a teacher of the arts. And bassist, Cam Holley, and percussionist Shane Swan round out the band.



Upcoming Shows:

Wednesday March 7, 8 p.m. Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q Tyler, Tx

Thursday March 8, 3 p.m. Como Crawfish Boil Como, Tx

Thursday March 8, 7 p.m. Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q Tyler, Tx

For more information on Stefan Cotter head over to their Facebook page.

