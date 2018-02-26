Music Mondays: The Kirby's

The Kirby’s, comprised of Andrew and Kate Kirby, are an acoustic duo who have played everything from festivals to private parties. Andrew and Kate are also the proprietors of the new Big Sandy Music Hall in Big Sandy, Texas.

The two grew up on the same block and even shared a billing for a piano recital in elementary school. In late 1996, the two decided to start writing music together.



Upcoming Shows:

• Mar 13, 6 p.m. at The Back Porch Stage on Broadway in Kilgore

• Mar 17, 7 p.m. Big Sandy Music Hall in Big Sandy

• Apr 7, Los Pinos Vineyards in Pittsburg

• Apr 21, Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins



For more information on The Kirby's head over to their Facebook page.

