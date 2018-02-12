Performing tonight on Music Mondays, The Weathered Hearts. They're an Americana/Folk Rock band from right here in East Texas, Longview Tx to be exact. Their members are Brandon Nichols on guitar/vocals, Matt Collier on bass, and Alex Williams on drums.
Upcoming Shows:
• Friday Feb. 16, Longview - Memphis Bar
For more information and tour dates you can head over to their Facebook page.
