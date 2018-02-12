KYTX
Music Mondays: The Weathered Hearts

Favian Quezada, KYTX 6:21 PM. CST February 12, 2018

Performing tonight on Music Mondays, The Weathered Hearts. They're an Americana/Folk Rock band from right here in East Texas, Longview Tx to be exact. Their members are Brandon Nichols on guitar/vocals, Matt Collier on bass, and Alex Williams on drums.

Upcoming Shows:
•    Friday Feb. 16, Longview - Memphis Bar

For more information and tour dates you can head over to their Facebook page.
 

