Performing tonight on Music Mondays, The Weathered Hearts. They're an Americana/Folk Rock band from right here in East Texas, Longview Tx to be exact. Their members are Brandon Nichols on guitar/vocals, Matt Collier on bass, and Alex Williams on drums.

Upcoming Shows:

• Friday Feb. 16, Longview - Memphis Bar

For more information and tour dates you can head over to their Facebook page.



