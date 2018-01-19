Texas band pays homage to The Cranberries with cover of 'Zombie'

Photo: Screenshot of Fear Velocity YouTube cover video (Photo: Custom)

In light of the passing of The Cranberries lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, one Texas band is paying homage to the Irish band.

Fear Velocity, a rock/metal duo based out of Killeen, Texas, created a cover song and music video on YouTube of "Zombie" by The Cranberries. The band is made up of two members: lead vocalist and veteran Jason "String" Atwood, and lead guitarist Jeff "Spanish" Contreras.

Click the link below to view the cover:

"When you think of The Cranberries, you think of 'Zombie'," Contreras said. "That is a song that will never die. It is going to live on forever."

The cover video was originally made in April 2017 because they both love the song, Contreras said. But, the passing of O'Riordan has brought both the original version of "Zombie" and its covers more online attention.

"We've had a bunch of people contact us saying they like our video," Contreras said.

Fear Velocity's cover has over 3,000 views to date.

Zombie was one of a few songs which drove the Irish band to stardom in the 1990s, and was widely recognized as being written in response to the death of Johnathan Ball and Tim Parry, who had been killed in the IRA bombing in Warrington in 1993.

In the opening seconds of their cover video, Fear Velocity includes audio soundbites of local news station coverage of the West, Texas explosion, the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, the Boston marathon bombing, and more. Contreras told Channel 6 the soundbites at the beginning of the song were placed there to be meant as a tribute.

Contreras continued, saying part of the beauty of not only "Zombie", but music in general, was that the lyrical and symbolic meaning of it is subjective.

The Killeen musical duo hope their cover of the song inspires others to also remember and pay homage to the events prefaced in the opening seconds of the song, as well as the late Irish band singer.

To view the original version by The Cranberries, click the link below:

The Cranberries split up in 2003, but reunited several years later and released an acoustic album called "Something Else" in 2017. The band was scheduled to go on tour in Europe and North America, but was cut short due to O'Riordan's back problems, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reported O'Riordan died in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

She was 46 years old.

© 2018 KCEN-TV