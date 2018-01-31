‘Purge' prequel mocks President Trump's ‘Make America Great Again' slogan

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

LOS ANGELES -- President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat became an icon of his 2016 campaign.

Now, an image mimicking the political cap, is being used to promote the next Purge movie.

Universal Pictures unveiled a teaser poster Tuesday that features a red hat with the film’s title embroidered across the front: The First Purge.

If you’re not familiar, the Purge is a violent horror saga that captures the events of one evening per year in which the United States legalizes crime -- including murder -- for 12 hours.

“To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community,” the film’s marketing material explains. “But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.”

Universal has also released a 30-second campaign-style video for the film.

“What makes America great? The answer is simple, really. Americans make America great,” the video’s narrator declares. “You are the lifeblood of the nation, and your rights as Americans must be safeguarded. There’s only one solution to keep our country great. A new tradition. Participate today, and nothing will make you prouder than when your boy looks up and you and says, 'Dad, I want to Purge, too.'"

The First Purge, which is a prequel, marks the fourth film in the series.

The movie will be released nationwide July 4.

