Close Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump without using his name When Meryl Streep was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, her speech recognized diversity, protection of the press and criticism of president-elect Trump. WBIR 8:10 AM. CST January 09, 2017 More Stories Human remains found in Nacogdoches County Jan. 9, 2017, 4:31 p.m. City of Palestine issues boil water notice Nov. 3, 2016, 12:19 p.m. Longview man found dead from possible exposure to… Jan. 9, 2017, 1:39 p.m.