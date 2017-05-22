This local company can build you the tiny house of your dreams

The tiny house trend hit the market in the last few years and now with popular shows on DIY and HGTV this trend is a reality! This incredible local Maryland company Hobbitat Spaces can build you the tiny house of your dreams for a great price.

Check out some of their adorable houses:

















Would you live in one of these mini dream homes? Let us know on Twitter @GreatDayWash & be sure to check us out on Facebook for more articles, recipes & local fun.

© 2017 WUSA-TV