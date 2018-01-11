27-year-old writes touching letter before death

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia - A heartbreaking, but inspiring letter from a 27-year-old woman from Australia is capturing the attention of people from across the world.

Holly Butcher died last week after battling a rare form of cancer. According to www.news.com.au, Butcher had Ewing’s sarcoma. It’s a form of cancer that affects mostly young people. Before she died, she wrote a letter and asked her family to post on her Facebook once she was gone.

“I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy.. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands,” Butcher wrote.

You can read Butcher's Facebook post here,

