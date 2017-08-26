Dog's storm preparation goes viral

(Photo: Tiele Dockens)

A picture of a dog carrying a bag of dog food through a street northwest of Corpus Christi after Hurricane Harvey is making the rounds on social media.

Tiele Dockens posted the photo Saturday morning in Sinton, which is about 30 minutes from Corpus Christi. She said the dog, named Otis, was okay and on his way home after getting out during the storm Friday night.

As of Saturday night, the post was shared more than 20,000 times.

Dockens many homes in the businesses in the area had sustained damage from the storm but no injuries were reported.

