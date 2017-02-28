Minimalism: Finding fulfillment with less

LUFKIN - Imagine achieving what you've dreamed of only to realize you're still unhappy.

Approaching age 30, Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus found themselves in that situation – making six-figure salaries and driving luxury cars.

"It turns out everything I ever wanted actually wasn't what I wanted at all,” Millburn said in a video posted to the Minimalists YouTube channel.

Fields Millburn and Nicodemus call themselves The Minimalists. They quit their jobs and ditched many of their belongings in search of more.

"It's about living deliberately,” said Nicodemus. “It's about asking the question: 'What adds value in my life?'"

Inspired by The Minimalists – Delaney Harbuck, a wife and mom of two, often finds herself asking that exact question.

"I don't think someone would walk into my house and necessarily say: 'She's a minimalist.'"

“Some people want to put you in a box of: ‘Okay if you're going to say you're a minimalist then you have to look like this and you have to be minimal to a point where it's a little ridiculous,’” Harbuck said. “It's not about fitting someone's image or getting down to ‘I'm only going to own 100 things.’”

The mom of two began living minimally after she and her husband renovated the master bedroom of their Lufkin home.

“Whenever we got to the process of putting everything back in here it just stressed me out to think about putting all the furniture that we took out back in,” she said.

Delaney gave those items away instead – not only freeing herself from extra stuff but also the added stress it brought her.

“It's about 'Do the things I own bring me joy or do they serve a purpose in my life?'"

Delaney began asking that question throughout her home and it remains a work in progress

"I have to do it a little bit at a time and not get stressed out about having it all done at once,” she said.

"I can come home and feel happy because there's not a lot of stuff here,” she said. “And I can enjoy the time with my kids and husband instead of cleaning."

Minimalism resources:

(© 2017 KYTX)