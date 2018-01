(Photo: Williams, Coretta)

TYLER - Meet Izzy! She's a "Puggle", which is a mix between the Beagle and Pug dog breeds.

Izzy is nearly two months old. She's from a litter of 4 puppies -- three females and one male.

Nicholas Pet Haven tells us they were owner-surrendered as bottle babies.

If you are interesting in adopting Izzy, fill out an application.

