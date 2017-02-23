Little Tikes recalls toddler swings due to fall hazard

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Little Tikes is recalling some of their toddler swings after getting about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the injuries ranged from abrasions to bruises, cuts and bumps on the head. Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.

The recall involves the Little Tikes 2-in1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings. They have a pink, T-shaped restraint on the front with a company logo and is suspended by four yellow ropes.

The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to 10, 11, 12 or 13, it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of 9 on the INNER arrow combined with 43 or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall.

No other date codes or other colored swings are affected.

