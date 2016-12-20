H-E-B expands pistachio recall for potential salmonella contamination

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B announced Tuesday it was expanding its recall for bulk and packaged raw shelled pistachios to include "Fireside Roasted Nut Butter'. Both have possible salmonella contamination.
The grocery chain said the issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling. There have been no reports of illnesses and the recalled products have both been removed from stores.
H-E-B said the recall for the Nut Butter affects products found in prepackaged plastic containers or in-store nut grinders specified for Fireside Roasted Nut Butter.
In the case of the nut butter, four Austin locations were affected by the recall. They include the following:
- 5800 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749
- 12400 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX 78738
- 6900 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745
- 2000 Ranch Rd 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734
Customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund. Those with concerns and questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Find the list of recalled products below:
|
PRODUCT
|
UPC
|
BEST BY DATE
|
Shelled Pistachios
|
191200005
|
1/1/2017
|
Central Market Shelled Pistachios
|
198300006
|
1/1/2017
|Fire Roasted Nut Butter
|27009800000
|
1/1/2017
|
PRODUCT
|
UPC
|
PURCHASED ON OR AFTER
|
SRF Women's Vitality Mix
|
2706100000
|
5/15/2016
|
Pistachio Meats Raw Shelled
|
2702890000
|
5/15/2016
|
Dark Chocolate Pistachios
|
2705350000
|
5/15/2016
|
PPK SRF Women's Vitality Mix
|
2869780000
|
5/15/2016
Salmonella can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, an infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.
(© 2016 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs