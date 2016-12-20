H-E-B expands pistachio recall for potential salmonella contamination

Packaging for pistachios recalled by H-E-B on Dec. 14, 2016 for potential salmonella contamination. (Photo: H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B announced Tuesday it was expanding its recall for bulk and packaged raw shelled pistachios to include "Fireside Roasted Nut Butter'. Both have possible salmonella contamination.

The grocery chain said the issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling. There have been no reports of illnesses and the recalled products have both been removed from stores.

H-E-B said the recall for the Nut Butter affects products found in prepackaged plastic containers or in-store nut grinders specified for Fireside Roasted Nut Butter.

In the case of the nut butter, four Austin locations were affected by the recall. They include the following:

5800 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749 12400 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX 78738 6900 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745 2000 Ranch Rd 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734

Customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund. Those with concerns and questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Find the list of recalled products below:

PRODUCT UPC BEST BY DATE Shelled Pistachios 191200005 1/1/2017 Central Market Shelled Pistachios 198300006 1/1/2017 Fire Roasted Nut Butter 27009800000 1/1/2017 PRODUCT UPC PURCHASED ON OR AFTER SRF Women's Vitality Mix 2706100000 5/15/2016 Pistachio Meats Raw Shelled 2702890000 5/15/2016 Dark Chocolate Pistachios 2705350000 5/15/2016 PPK SRF Women's Vitality Mix 2869780000 5/15/2016

Salmonella can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, an infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Packaging for pistachios recalled by H-E-B on Dec. 14, 2016 for potential salmonella contamination. (Photo: H-E-B)

(© 2016 KVUE)