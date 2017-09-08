Burgers for a cause: Whataburger to donate Friday profits to Harvey relief

Eat a good burger for a good cause.

On Friday, a list of East Texas Whataburger locations pledge to donate their lunch revenues to relief efforts in Houston and the greater Beaumont areas, according to a Facebook event.

Donations from sales between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday will be donated to the East Texas Food Bank for its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the event reads.



There are 32 locations participating, including locations in Tyler, Lindale, Bullard, Jacksonville, Longview and others.

Tyler:



- 1739 South Beckham

- 1919 West Gentry Parkway

- 1717 Loop 323

- 345 South Southwest Loop 323

- 6849 South Broadway Ave.

- 6288 North US Hwy 271

- 12405 U.S. Hwy 155 South

- 5003 Troup Hwy

- 137 West Southwest Loop 323

- 16772 Farm-to-Market Road 2493

- 5916 Old Jacksonville Highway

Athens:

- 1417 E Tyler St.

Bullard:

- 651 South Doctor M. Roper Parkway

Chandler:

- 103 Hwy 31 West

Crockett:

- 1281 E. Loop 304

Gun Barrel City:

- 938 W Main St.

Gilmer:

- 1301 N. Wood Street

Henderson:

- 630 Highway 79 North

Jacksonville:

- 627 S. Jackson St.

Kilgore: - 6241 Old Highway 135 North

Lindale:

- 311 South Main Street

Longview:

- 105 TX-63 Spur

- 3123 Eastman Road

- 3308 Fourth St.

- 2401 Gilmer Road

- 1479 East Harrison Lane

Malakoff:

- 102 W. Royall Blvd.

Mineola:

- 2200 North Pacific Street

Palestine:

- 1717 South Loop 256

Rusk:

- 1203 N Dickinson Drive

White Oak:

- 103 E. Hwy 80

