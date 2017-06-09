Nearly 55,000 pounds of chicken recalled for undeclared milk

(Photo: iStockphoto)

Advance Pierre Foods has issued a recall on 54,699 pounds of chicken products due to undeclared milk.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products are misbranded.

The chicken tenders with sea salt and ground pepper and premium entrée Traditional Sage raw breaded dark meat chicken items were produced on various dates from Feb. 14 to May 24, 2017.

They are:

10-lb. packages of “Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper” with lot codes 0971114002 and 0971441101.

12-lb. packages containing 4, 3-lb. bags of “Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper” with lot codes 0970451101, 097801101 and 0971111101.

9-lb. packages containing 36 pieces of “Premium Entrée Traditional Sage Raw Breaded Dark Meat Chicken with Homestyle Stuffing” with codes number 0971401101.

The affected products have an establishment number of “P-276” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were sold in California, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The issue was discovered Tuesday, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

The FSIS says there have been no reports of illness related to the products. Those who purchased the affected products should throw them out or return them.

