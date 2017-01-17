Everyday Gourmet: Bacon Jam

1 pound bacon (cooked until crisp)

2 tablespoons bacon fat

1 sweet onion, thinly sliced

2 smashed cloves garlic

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons apple-cider vinegar

1 teaspoon instant-coffee granules

Drain bacon on a paper-towel-lined plate. While bacon is cooling, add to a slow cooker all remaining ingredients.

When bacon is cool, roughly chop and add to slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cover cooker and cook on high for two hours, or until liquid has almost evaporated and mixture is syrupy. Let cool slightly; then transfer to a food processor and puree completely.

Jam can be stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Yield: 1 cup bacon jam.



