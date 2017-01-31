Everyday Gourmet: Beef Tostados Cups

1 pound ground beef

1 packet Mills Gourmet Fiesta Dip Mix

1/2 cup water

24 corn tortillas

cooking spray

Sweet Gourmet pimento cheese

Texas Sweet Hot Jalapenos

In a skillet, brown the ground beef. Add the dip mix and water. Stir to combine and cook until the liquid reduces. Set aside to cool.

In a nonstick skillet, add cooking spray. Cut tortillas into 4-inch circles. Heat the tortilla circles in the skillet for a few seconds on each side. Immediately press into a muffin tin to create a cup. Cook the cups in a 375 degree oven for 5 minutes or until crisp. Remove from oven at let cool. Store in a large zip top bag until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, fill the cups with taco meat, top with pimento cheese and a jalapeno. Place on a baking sheet and cook under the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted and meat is heated through.

