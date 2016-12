1 jar Sweet Gourmet Black Eyed Pea Relish, drained

1 can RoTel tomatoes

4 green onions, chopped

1 bell pepper, diced

1 minced jalapeno

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper, to taste

Add all ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine. Chill overnight and serve with crackers or chips.



