Everyday Gourmet: Blood Orange Cream Cheese Mousse

8 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup blood orange juice (available at Sweet Gourmet)

1 tablespoon orange liqueur

1 packet Knox gelatin

1 cup cream

Powdered sugar, for garnish

In a large bowl add cream cheese, sugar, liqueur and blood orange juice. Stir until completely combined. Place the gelatin powder in a small bowl. Add two tablespoons water and warm in the microwave. Stir until the gelatin dissolves. Add the mixture to the cream cheese and stir to combine.

In another bowl beat the cream to stiff peaks. Fold the cream into the cream cheese. Place in ramekins or molds and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until set.

Garnish the mousse with blood orange segments or strawberry slices. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

