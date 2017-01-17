Everyday Gourmet: Flavored salts

1 cup cream

1 tablespoon green peppercorns (available at Sweet Gourmet)

1/2 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder

1/2 teaspoon Salt Sisters Merlot Salt (available at Sweet Gourmet)

Heat a skillet over high heat before adding cream to the pan. Once the pan is very hot, add the cream.

Reduce heat to medium. Add the peppercorns and bouillon powder and stir to combine.

Let the cream boil for about a minute until it reduces by half and thickens. Remove from heat and stir in the salt.

Serve over grilled steaks or chicken. Also good over potatoes.

Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, 903-729-9500.

