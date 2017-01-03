Everyday Gourmet - Fritatta

Add whatever you like to your frittata. Chopped vegetables, any type of cheese, cooked sausage, bacon or ham.

4 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup crumbled or grated cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup fresh spinach

Preheat oven to broil setting. In medium size bowl, beat the eggs, cheese, pepper, and salt.

Heat 8 inch non-stick, oven safe sauté pan over medium heat. Add butter to pan and melt. Add mushrooms to pan and sauté until soft. Add spinach and sauté until wilted. Pour egg mixture into pan and stir with rubber spatula. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, pulling sides of the eggs towards the middle to allow more uncooked egg to flow to the edges. Place pan into oven and broil for 2 to 3 minutes, until lightly browned and fluffy.

Remove from pan and cut into 6 servings. Turn out on a plate, if desired. Serve immediately.