Everyday Gourmet: Grilled Brie with Fig-Jalapeno Pepper Glaze

Christine Gardner , KYTX 5:40 PM. CST December 27, 2016

  • 1 wheel of brie
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup Bellisari’s Fig Jalepeno Pepper Jelly
  • 4 Sweet Gourmet whole figs, quartered
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, toss together the pecans, 1 tablespoon olive oil, brown sugar and salt. Set aside. Heat grill pan over high heat. Rub remaining olive oil on all sides of the brie. Grill on one side for a minute. Turn off the heat and turn the brie to the other side. Spread the pepper jelly over the brie and scatter the pecans over the top. Bake for 5 minutes. Serve in the grill pan with crackers scattered around the brie.
 

