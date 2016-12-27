Everyday Gourmet: Grilled Brie with Fig-Jalapeno Pepper Glaze

1 wheel of brie

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 cup Bellisari’s Fig Jalepeno Pepper Jelly

4 Sweet Gourmet whole figs, quartered

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, toss together the pecans, 1 tablespoon olive oil, brown sugar and salt. Set aside. Heat grill pan over high heat. Rub remaining olive oil on all sides of the brie. Grill on one side for a minute. Turn off the heat and turn the brie to the other side. Spread the pepper jelly over the brie and scatter the pecans over the top. Bake for 5 minutes. Serve in the grill pan with crackers scattered around the brie.



