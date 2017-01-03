Everyday Gourmet: Homemade marinara sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium sweet onion, minced

5 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/4 cup red wine

1-28 ounce can of San Marzano tomatoes

1-28 ounce can of crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons herbs de Provence

2 teaspoons black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1 handful of fresh basil, chopped (1 tablespoon, dried)

Over medium heat add oil to a large sauce pan. When oil is hot add onion. Sauté until soft, but not brown. Add garlic and sauté for one minute. Add the tomato paste and stir to coat the onion and garlic.

Let the paste caramelize slightly. Add wine and deglaze the pan. Begin adding San Marzano tomatoes and crush while adding with a wooden spoon. Add the crushed tomatoes and stir to combine.

Reduce heat to low. Add the herbs, pepper and salt and stir to combine. Let simmer for 20 minutes to 1 hour. Taste with a piece of bread and adjust seasoning if necessary.

If you make adjustments simmer for another 15 minutes. When desired flavor is achieved, remove from heat and add chopped basil.

Note: If you think the flavor is too acidic you can add a pat of butter or 1 teaspoon of sugar. If adding sugar, let the sauce simmer for another 10 minutes and test again. Makes 6 cups.

