Everyday Gourmet: Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

1/2 loaf brioche or challah bread (cut into 3/4 inch cubes, about 4 to 5 cups.)

3 eggs

1 cup light corn syrup

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

1 1/2 cups pecan halves

Let bread cubes dry out for a few hours before making.

Grease a 9x13-baking dish. In a mixing bowl, blend together all remaining ingredients except for pecans, until incorporated. Spread bread cubes evenly in the dish. Scatter pecans over the bread cubes.

Pour liquid evenly over the top. Cover with foil and bake in a preheated 325 degree oven for 45 minutes.

Remove foil in the last 15 minutes of baking.

