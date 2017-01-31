Everyday Gourmet: Puff Pastry Pizza

2 sheets of puff pastry, thawed

1 cup Arabbiata sauce (available at Sweet Gourmet)

4 ounces whipped cream cheese

2 tablespoons Pizza Dip Mix (available at Sweet Gourmet)

1 egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, combine cream cheese and Pizza Dip Mix.

Place the two sheets of puff pastry on a parchment paper-lined baking tray. Using a dinner plate as a guide, cut out equal size circles from both sheets.

Remove the top sheet. On the bottom sheet, spread marinara. Place small spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture over the top of the marinara. Lay the other sheet of puff pastry on top.

Take a ramekin and place it in the center of the circle. Using a knife, cut away from the edge of the glass to create 12 equally spaced strips. Take each strip and twist twice. Brush with beaten egg.

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until golden.

